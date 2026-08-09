Kia's veteran dealer finds success in commercial vehicle niche

For most of his decades-long career at Kia, Hwang Kyung-ha has built his business not through flashy marketing or showroom traffic, but through relationships that spread by word of mouth.

The veteran dealer recently became one of the carmaker’s elite “Grand Masters” after surpassing 4,000 cumulative vehicle sales, a milestone reserved for salespeople who reach the mark over their careers.

Since joining the automaker in 1987, Hwang has averaged 101 vehicle sales annually, earning the title after reaching the milestone on June 16.

His achievement is rooted in a niche that many retail-focused salespeople overlook: commercial vehicles for small businesses.

Roughly 70 percent of Hwang's sales come from corporate clients and self-employed business owners, particularly companies involved in importing food ingredients from China and Vietnam. Refrigerated trucks, wing-body trucks and other commercial vehicles account for the bulk of his sales.

Rather than pursuing large fleet contracts, Hwang cultivated a network of entrepreneurs over decades. Existing customers frequently introduced him to business partners operating in similar industries, creating a steady stream of referrals that became the foundation of his sales career.

"The connections made the biggest difference," Hwang said in a phone interview. "Many of my customers introduced me to other business owners in the same field, which served as the biggest sales booster for my entire sales career.”

His career, however, did not begin in sales.

Hwang first joined Kia in as a factory worker before transferring to the sales division in 1994. The move reflected a desire for a more dynamic career after years of working long shifts on the production line.

"I realized factory work wasn't the right fit for me," he said. "Back then, we often worked 12-hour shifts, and I wanted a job where I could interact with people."

The automotive retail environment has changed dramatically since then, he said. While personal relationships remain essential, customers today are far more demanding than in the past.

Vehicle quality, panel gaps and after-sales service have become common sources of complaints, particularly among younger buyers who expect immediate solutions and, in some cases, even request vehicle replacements for issues that earlier generations might have accepted.

"The expectations have become much higher," Hwang said. "Customers today pay attention to every detail."

Under the carmaker's long-running sales recognition program, consultants who reach 4,000 cumulative sales earn the prestigious Grand Master title, while those who surpass 5,000 vehicles are promoted to the highest rank of Great Master.