Ediya Coffee opens 1st outlet in Laos in overseas expansion

Ediya, a major Korean coffee franchise, said Monday it has opened its first outlet in Laos as it seeks to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asian markets.

Ediya signed a master franchise agreement with Grandview Property Sole, a subsidiary of local private conglomerate Kolao Group, last year to expand its franchise business overseas, the company said in a press release.

A master franchise agreement allows the master franchisee not only to open franchise units itself within a specified area but also to sub-franchise them to third parties.

Under the deal, Ediya and Grandview Property will also cooperate in opening Ediya stores in Cambodia and Myanmar, where Grandview has business operations in the distribution and construction sectors, it said.

Laos is the fourth country where Ediya has expanded its coffee chain business, following the opening of its first overseas outlet in Guam in 2023, its second in Malaysia in 2024 and its third in Canada earlier this year.

Established in 2001, Ediya is a homegrown Korean coffee franchise offering relatively affordable prices. It operated 2,581 stores in Asia's fourth-largest economy as of the end of 2024.