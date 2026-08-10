Deloitte Consulting Korea names new CEO

Deloitte Consulting Korea has appointed Lee Seok-jang, who currently heads its marketing division, as its new CEO, the company said Monday.

Lee spent nearly three decades at Hyundai Motor after joining the carmaker in 1988, including as an executive in its planning and coordination division. He later led the strategic planning team at Hyundai Engineering & Construction and served as CEO of Hyundai Engineering & Steel Industries. He holds degrees from Yonsei University and Ohio University’s College of Business.

Since joining Deloitte Consulting Korea in 2021, Lee has advised clients in the automotive sector and emerging fields including hydrogen energy and aerospace.

Deloitte Korea CEO Kil Ki-wan said Lee’s background in corporate management, strategy and operations would enable him draw on his practical experience as well as advances in artificial intelligence (AI).

“As AI fundamentally reshapes industries and corporate management, what clients need is not AI technology itself, but the ability to apply it in ways that address real industry needs and deliver measurable results,” Kil said.

“By combining deep, practical knowledge of how businesses operate with Deloitte’s global capabilities as one of the world’s largest accounting and consulting firms, I will help clients turn innovation into tangible results,” Lee said.