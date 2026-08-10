Coupang is expanding its “Rocket Jikgu” direct purchase service by adding hundreds of overseas brands from the United States, Japan and Hong Kong, giving Korean consumers greater access to international products.

The e-commerce giant said Monday that more than 600 overseas brands have joined its Rocket Jikgu service so far this year.

Coupang launched the direct purchase service in 2017, initially offering products from the U.S. before expanding the service to Hong Kong, Japan and other markets. The company has recently expanded its product lineup beyond health supplements, processed foods and agricultural products to include beauty and fashion items.

One example is J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, a premium salt brand from West Virginia. The family-owned salt maker, which has been in business for seven generations, recently entered the Korean market through Coupang and began selling its products on the platform this year.

21st Century, an Arizona-based health supplement manufacturer, also partnered with Coupang to launch Heart & Harvest, a new brand targeting Korean consumers. The companies developed products tailored to the Korean market starting late last year. The brand currently offers more than 20 products, including omega-3, milk thistle and vitamin D supplements.

Other brands on Rocket Jikgu include Karite, a women-founded skincare brand; Kate’s Real Food, an organic energy bar maker; and Carlson Labs, a health supplement brand.

Coupang is also expanding its selection of Japanese products, including Ryukakusan candies, Momoya chili oil, Kewpie mayonnaise, Daisho Tataki Cucumber Sauce and Shiroi Koibito cookies.

In the beauty and household goods categories, the lineup includes Keana Nadeshiko Rice Masks, Club Suppin Pressed Powder, Fino shampoo and products from household goods maker Iris Ohyama.

The Hong Kong selection includes Aptamil, a well-known French baby formula brand with global recognition, dietary supplements from global wellness brand Swisse and Bacha Coffee.

Coupang said it plans to continue bringing in small and mid-sized overseas brands that are not widely available through conventional retail channels in Korea. Its Wow members receive free delivery even when ordering just one Rocket Jikgu item.

“We are working to promote trade with countries including the U.S., Japan and Hong Kong, while expanding Korean consumers’ choices,” a Coupang official said.

“We will continue to seek out brands from around the world that offer quality products at competitive prices.”







