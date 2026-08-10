Korean fried chicken chain BBQ has opened its first restaurant in Mexico City, betting that the city’s vast consumer market can become a springboard for a broader push across Latin America.

Genesis BBQ Group, which operates the BBQ brand, said Monday that it recently opened BBQ Zona Rosa in the Mexican capital’s Zona Rosa district, marking its entry into Mexico.

The company now operates 20 locations across Latin America, including in Panama, Costa Rica, the Bahamas and Colombia, according to the company.

The Mexico City restaurant occupies 338 square meters across two floors and a terrace, with seating for 115 customers.

Located near Paseo de la Reforma, one of the city’s major avenues, the restaurant sits in a district known for hotels, restaurants, cafes and shopping, the company said.

The menu centers on BBQ’s fried chicken, with 12 varieties including Golden Fried Chicken, Classic Fried and Chizzling, served both individually and in combination meals.

The restaurant also offers tteokbokki, kimchi fried rice, rice bowls, fried chicken salad bowls, chicken burgers and hot dogs, along with desserts and about 20 Korean and Mexican alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

BBQ said it plans to open a second Mexican location in Monterrey in late August as it expands into other major cities.

The company said Mexico, with a population of about 130 million, offers a significant opportunity for its overseas growth, while Mexico City and its surrounding metropolitan area have more than 20 million residents.

A company official said Mexico City is an important base for expanding the brand and that BBQ plans to introduce its offerings to more consumers across Mexico while strengthening its position in the local market.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.