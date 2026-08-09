Horse racing authority hit for hosting races under extreme heat

The country’s horse racing authority has caught flak for continuing race operations despite ongoing extreme heat across the country, raising questions whether the authority’s recently announced climate measures for horses are actually being put into practice.

According to Jeju Vegan, a civic activist group, Saturday, daytime races were held in Busan, Seoul and Jeju Island on Friday and Saturday even as the regions continue to grapple with extreme heat. The group criticized the Korea Racing Authority’s (KRA) announced measures that could include canceling races during extreme heat, but failed to provide specific temperature thresholds, making it difficult to ensure the safety of racehorses.

Jeju Vegan said KRA hosted the races at LetsRun Park BusanGyeongnam in Busan at around 1 p.m. on Friday even when the city's temperature reached 39.5 degree Celsius. The city officially recorded 36 degree Celsius as highest on that day.

Races were held at LetsRun Park Jeju on Jeju Island and LetsRun Park Seoul in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday at around the same time despite temperatures in the areas peaking at 35 to 36 degree Celsius, according to the group.

The KRA held meetings on Thursday and Saturday and announced the measures to respond to the extreme heat.

It said that when the Korea Meteorological Administration issues a heat wave warning, it will take steps such as adjusting operating hours at racecourses. If a severe heat wave warning is issued, the KRA said it will review weather conditions and on-site circumstances and, if necessary, decide whether to cancel races.

Despite holding such an emergency meeting, races in Busan and Seoul still began during the hottest part of the day on Friday and Saturday. The group criticized the KRA, saying, “If daytime races were held as usual despite the extreme heat, the KRA should publicly disclose specific criteria, including the temperatures at which race times are adjusted or canceled.”

“Considering direct sunlight, high humidity and radiant heat rising from the ground and the racetrack, the actual thermal environment on-site cannot be explained solely by observed temperatures.”

Jeju Vegan also criticized KRA’s policy — which limits the outdoor exposure of its horses to under 23 minutes to protect their health — as lacking technical clarity, saying the authority failed to explain how long the racehorses are ordinarily exposed to heat. The group said that taking into account the preliminary procedures for the animals before races, the entire duration the racehorses are exposed to direct sunlight surpasses 23 minutes.

KRA Executive Director of Racing Operations Song Dae-young said on Saturday the authority prioritizes safety in race operations at its three racecourses in Korea. The authority said the special countermeasures against the extreme weather took effect on Friday. Song said he will “monitor the operations on-site to ensure safe operations from the heat wave and prevent safety accidents.”