Kakao's labor union, management strike wage deal

Unionized workers at the country's top messenger operator and its management reached a final wage deal Friday after a three-month dispute.

The workers voted for the deal which includes a 6.3 percent rise in annual pay in addition to a 3 million-won ($2,100) special bonus, according to the union.

Wage talks between Kakao's labor union and management have been at a standstill since May, after the two sides failed to narrow differences in performance-based incentives.

On June 10, workers staged their first-ever strike. Some 1,500 union members walked out from their jobs for four hours and rallied near the company's headquarters in Pangyo, south of Seoul.



