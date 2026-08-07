Gemini, BTS collaboration on display at Las Vegas Sphere

Google's artificial intelligence (AI) Gemini and K-pop boy band BTS are running a joint 60-second teaser campaign at the Las Vegas Sphere until later this week, the IT company said Friday.

The footage will run until Saturday (U.S. time) featuring imagery tied to BTS' "Arirang" release, Korea's landmarks and Gemini features, the company said.

The campaign was launched with the aim of combining Gemini's AI technology with BTS' creativity to showcase the new possibilities that technology and art can create together, Google Korea said.