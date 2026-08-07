U.S. Democratic senators are probing a $2 million payment made last year by Korean company Base Group to a Trump family business, raising concerns that it may have been intended to influence a trade dispute involving the company’s aluminum affiliate.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal and Andy Kim sent a letter to Base Group Chairman Kim Sung-jip seeking an explanation of the payment, according to the letter released by the lawmakers.

The payment was disclosed in U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure, released in late June. It was described as being related to a “letter of intent” and a “nonrefundable development fee.”

The senators said the “secretive nature and timing” of the payment raised concerns about “pay-to-play politics and bribery.”

“The secretive nature and timing of this massive payment raises questions about whether Base Group is making direct payments to President Trump’s companies in an attempt to influence Commerce Department proceedings or otherwise secure lucrative tariff exemptions,” the lawmakers wrote.

Base Group has spent years building ties with the Trump family. Its distribution affiliate, Keumyang International, imports and sells wine produced at Trump Winery in Virginia.

Kim attended Trump’s second inauguration in Washington in January 2025 and later met Trump's son Eric at Trump National Doral golf club in Florida.

In February, Base Group hosted the younger Trump at its Seoul headquarters, where he met with Korean political and business figures. The two sides discussed ways to expand private-sector economic exchanges between Korea and the United States.

During his visit, Trump's son also visited a golf course site in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, which the local government was promoting for a potential hotel and entertainment complex.

The Commerce Department has issued a preliminary ruling that could raise tariffs on exports by Korea Aluminium, a Base Group affiliate, to 105.8 percent.

Korea Aluminium has been accused by U.S. authorities of circumventing duties on Chinese-made aluminum. The company sells aluminum foil products used in prescription drug packaging, ice cream cone containers and other products.

The lawmakers said that if the Trump administration were to provide relief from the penalties, it would represent “a substantial financial windfall for Base Group.”

“If Base Group were attempting to buy influence with President Trump in an effort to secure lower tariffs or special-interest exemptions for Korea Aluminium, it would be a particularly egregious example of Trump Administration corruption,” senators wrote.

Base Group has said the $2 million payment was related to a still-unannounced golf course project and was unrelated to the trade dispute involving Korea Aluminium.

However, the senators cited a pattern in which corporate executives that have given lucrative gifts or contributed to Trump-related projects have seemingly received favorable policy outcomes.

They pointed to Apple, Nvidia and Rolex as examples, alleging the companies secured favorable treatment after giving Trump lavish gifts or donating money to his inauguration.

The lawmakers asked Base Group to explain whether it had any conversations with Trump, his family or business entities related to the $2 million payment.

They requested a response by Aug. 21.



