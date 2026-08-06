Airports become unlikely summer refuge for older Koreans

YEONGJONG ISLAND, Incheon — Beneath the cool air blowing from the ceiling vents of Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2, dozens of older residents settled into passenger lounges Thursday afternoon, turning the nation's largest airport into an unexpected refuge from a relentless summer heat wave.

Some sat quietly with their eyes closed beneath the steady hum of air conditioning. Others chatted in small groups or watched the stream of travelers passing through the terminal.

Few carried suitcases. None appeared to be going anywhere.

As record-breaking heat waves and tropical nights continue to scorch the country, Korea's largest airport has quietly become an unlikely sanctuary for vulnerable residents.

Retirees aged 65 and older can travel to the airport for free under Korea's senior subway fare exemption program, allowing them to spend hours escaping the heat inside the terminal's spacious halls.

Some passenger seats throughout Terminal 2 were occupied by groups of elderly visitors who looked more like regulars than travelers. Some had settled into lounge areas for long conversations, while others simply watched the steady flow of passengers bound for overseas destinations.

One woman in her 70s, who traveled from Seoul's western area by subway, said she has made the airport her preferred escape whenever the heat becomes unbearable.

"Just staying home with the air conditioner on makes me feel suffocated," she said.

"The airport's high ceilings and wide-open spaces make it much more comfortable. There is no better place to cool off and relax for free."

Airport officials said the terminal's spacious interior and constant air conditioning make it an attractive destination during prolonged heat waves. Indoor temperatures are maintained at around 24 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

The numbers suggest the phenomenon is growing.

According to data from Airport Railroad, the number of passengers aged 65 and older reached 1.65 million in July, up 7 percent from the same month last year and more than 20 percent higher than in July 2024.

Although the operator does not track how many passengers visit the airport specifically to escape the heat, the prolonged heat wave is widely seen as a major factor behind the increase.

For airport operators, the influx presents an unusual reality rather than a management problem.

"There is no legal basis for asking elderly people who are simply resting inside a public facility to leave," an official at Incheon International Airport Corp. said.

“They display a similar pattern during the peak summer heat each year.”

The same scene is unfolding elsewhere.

At Gimpo International Airport's domestic terminal, rows of seats facing a television were almost entirely occupied by older visitors Thursday afternoon. For many residents, particularly in western Seoul and its surrounding areas, the airport offers a closer alternative to Incheon.

"The Gimpo airport is not as spacious as Incheon International Airport, but it is still a perfect place to rest without spending any money," said one visitor as he prepared to leave after spending several hours inside.

"I come here from time to time with my friends whenever the weather gets too hot."

“People who violate airport rules can be forcibly removed,” an official from Korea Airports Corp., which operates Gimpo International Airport, said.

“However, those who are simply resting inside the terminal cannot be forced to leave, as the airport is a public facility.”

The unusual sight reflects more than an exceptionally hot summer. It underscores how public infrastructure is quietly taking on a new social role as climate extremes intensify and Korea's population continues to age.