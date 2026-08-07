Air Premia to resume Incheon-Ho Chi Minh City flights in November

Air Premia, a Korean hybrid airline offering both budget and premium service, said Friday it will resume flights between Incheon and Ho Chi Minh City starting Nov. 5, more than three years after suspending the route in September 2023.

The carrier will operate the route five times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, departing Incheon International Airport at 6:40 p.m. and arriving at Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat International Airport at 11 p.m. (local time).

Return flights depart Ho Chi Minh City at 12:30 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, landing in Incheon at 7:40 a.m. Air Premia said the schedule could change pending government approval and advised passengers to confirm flight times before departure.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest commercial hub, draws steady business travel as well as leisure visitors drawn to its food, culture and tourism offerings.

Air Premia said the route will also help expand connections for passengers transiting through Incheon to North America, while boosting its cargo business given strong freight demand out of Ho Chi Minh City.

The airline will fly the route using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering wide premium seats alongside standard economy seating, along with in-flight meals and checked baggage.

Tickets go on sale starting 10 a.m. on Aug. 10 on Air Premia's website. To mark the relaunch, the airline is offering discounts of up to 15 percent across all seat classes for bookings made through Aug. 17, using the promo code SGNNEW15. The discount applies to travel between the route's launch date and March 27 of next year.

"Ho Chi Minh City is a strategic route with strong business and tourism demand, as well as excellent connectivity to our North American routes," an Air Premia official said.

"We will keep enhancing customer convenience and competitiveness by expanding our route network and transfer connections to match customer demand."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.