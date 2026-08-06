T'way Air rebrands as Trinity Airways following acquisition

Korean budget carrier T'way Air said Thursday it has rebranded as Trinity Airways, following its acquisition by leisure conglomerate Sono Trinity Group.

Sono Trinity, which was renamed from Daemyung Sono Group in May, acquired a 46 percent stake in T'way Air for 250 billion won ($176.4 million) in February 2025, becoming the airline's largest shareholder.

The rebranding was approved at a shareholders meeting in March and subsequently received approval from Korean aviation authorities, marking the airline's first name change in 16 years.

The airline said it will offer more customized services, including upgraded in-flight services and a new mileage program linked to the group's travel and hospitality businesses.

Sono Trinity operates hotels and resorts at around 20 locations in Korea and another 20 overseas.

The airline currently operates 58 international routes, including 30 to Southeast and Northeast Asia, 18 Japanese destinations, five cities in Europe, three for Russia and Central Asia, and one each to the Americas and Oceania.