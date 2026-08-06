Lotte World Adventure Busan will host a MapleStory-themed fall festival from Aug. 29 to Nov. 22, extending its partnership with Nexon’s iconic online game to the country’s southern port city following a successful run in Seoul earlier this year.

The MapleStory in Lotte World Busan event builds on the popular spring campaign held at Lotte World Adventure in Seoul from March to June. According to the theme park operator, the collaboration was brought to Busan in direct response to strong demand from local tourists and dedicated gamers across the broader South Gyeongsang Province region who called for a local edition of the interactive experience.

Developed by Korean gaming giant Nexon, MapleStory is a long-running, side-scrolling MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) that has maintained a massive, loyal fanbase both domestically and internationally for over two decades.

The upcoming festival will transform the park's physical spaces into immersive game environments, aiming to engage both nostalgic adult gamers in their 20s and 30s, as well as families with young children. Visitors will be able to experience the game’s familiar characters, whimsical monsters and distinct aesthetic blended directly into the park’s attractions and scenery.

While specific programming and attraction details will be unveiled at a later date, Lotte World Busan noted that the festival aligns with its broader strategy of leveraging high-profile intellectual properties to refresh its seasonal offerings. By bringing MapleStory to its Busan location, the theme park operator said it aims to combine the nostalgic appeal of a classic game with the tangible, live entertainment unique to a physical theme park.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.