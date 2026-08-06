LG, Nvidia chiefs to discuss AI infrastructure, robotics partnership in person next week

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo will meet with Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang in the United States next week to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and robotics, industry sources said Thursday.

The planned meeting in Silicon Valley comes about two months after the two executives met in Seoul in early June.

During their meeting on June 8, Huang said the U.S. chipmaker would partner with LG Group on humanoid robots and next-generation data centers.

At the time, Koo said the two had been unable to hold detailed discussions because of time constraints, and Huang invited him to visit California for follow-up talks.

The two are expected to discuss the size of potential investments and a timetable for technology development, according to the sources.