Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp., Stellantis and Honda will voluntarily recall more than 512,000 vehicles in Korea to fix defective components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

The four automakers will recall a combined 512,393 vehicles across 13 models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Hyundai Motor will recall 51,017 Tucson SUVs and 53,764 Tucson Hybrid models after they were found to pose an accident risk due to malfunctioning forward collision-avoidance assist systems caused by software design flaws.

The company will also recall 141,825 Grandeur Hybrid sedans and 26,356 Avante Hybrid sedans after defects in the software design of the hybrid control unit were found to pose a potential fire risk.

A total of 117,813 Genesis vehicles, along with 99,889 Kia Carnival minivans and 9,348 Kia K8 sedans, will be recalled due to improperly fastened nuts on internal engine components, which could cause fuel leaks and increase the risk of fire.

Stellantis Korea will recall 711 Jeep Cherokee SUVs due to defective drivetrain assembly that could result in power loss while driving or unintended vehicle movement while parked.

Honda Korea will recall 2,424 Odyssey minivans because cracks in the rearview camera housing may allow moisture to seep in, potentially corroding the circuit board.



