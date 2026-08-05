Record heat drives sales up 35% for Lotte Hotel World's theme park staycation packages

Lotte Hotel World is targeting summer vacationers with indoor staycation packages combining a hotel stay with access to Lotte World Adventure, Lotte World Aquarium and the Seoul Sky observation deck, the hotel announced Wednesday.

With daytime highs regularly topping 35 degrees Celsius and children now on summer break, so-called "hotelcations" — extended hotel stays built around indoor activities rather than outdoor sightseeing — have become increasingly popular. The promotional packages, blending hospitality with entertainment, will run through Dec. 31.

The hotel's flagship offering, the Activity in WORLD package, includes a one-night stay along with two tickets each to Lotte World Aquarium and Seoul Sky, the observation deck atop Lotte World Tower. The combination allows guests to experience some of Seoul's premier landmarks without ever having to step outside into the heat.

Guests who book two nights or more also receive an all-inclusive Lotte World Adventure pass and a breakfast buffet at La Seine, the hotel's signature restaurant. The property noted that package sales in July rose approximately 35 percent from a year earlier as demand for cool, indoor summer getaways surged amid record-breaking heat waves.

For guests focused primarily on Lotte World Adventure, the theme park located directly adjacent to the property, Lotte Hotel World operates Wonder Door — a private internal passage that grants guests direct park access straight from the hotel lobby.

The WORLD Signature package, meanwhile, features a one-night stay, an all-inclusive Lotte World Adventure pass and access to the La Seine breakfast buffet, offered in two- or three-guest configurations. According to the hotel, the option is ideally suited for couples, friend groups and families with children on school break.

For travelers looking to minimize wait times at popular attractions, the hotel recommends its Magic Pass package. This tier includes a one-night stay alongside two Magic Pass Premium combination tickets — each bundling an all-inclusive park pass with three uses of the park's express skip-the-line service — plus a smart Wonder Band wristband that serves as both a room key and Wonder Door access key.

Additionally, a specialty package bundled with Lotte World photo vouchers is available, allowing guests to capture keepsake professional photos in front of the theme park's iconic carousel.

Guests booking any Lotte World Adventure package receive Wonder Chance, an exclusive perk permitting one reentry to the park during their stay.

Through Aug. 31, guests can also take advantage of Wonder Time, which grants early entry to the park 15 minutes prior to its official opening. All packages are currently available for reservation through Lotte Hotel World's official website.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.