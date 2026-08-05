Paradise Group sponsors charity run for descendants of Korea's independence fighters

Paradise Group, operator of Korea's Paradise Casino resorts, is sponsoring a charity marathon supporting housing improvements for descendants of Korean independence activists for the fourth consecutive year, the company said Wednesday.

The company said it will donate 81.5 million won ($57,100) to Habitat for Humanity Korea's Fighting Korea 2026 815 Run to be held Aug. 15 — the country's National Liberation Day, which marks the end of Japanese colonial rule in 1945 — in the Sangam-dong area of Seoul's Mapo District.

Habitat for Humanity Korea, a nonprofit focused on housing improvement and home-building projects, holds the charity run, whose name references Aug. 15, on Liberation Day annually to raise funds for improving housing for descendants of independence activists. All individual entry fees and corporate sponsorships go toward the said cause.

Many descendants of independence activists were left without a stable economic foundation because their ancestors sacrificed their livelihoods for the independence movement, and a significant number now live in dilapidated houses 30 to 50 years old, the company noted in a press release.

Most are in their 70s to 90s and face difficulty maintaining or repairing their homes on their own, leaving them in need of social support.

With its "Everything will be fine, Korea!" slogan, the 815 Run is designed to improve the quality of life for these families while honoring the sacrifices of independence activists. Singer Sean, the campaign's ambassador, will run 81.5 kilometers on Liberation Day, while general participants run an 8.15-kilometer course around World Cup Park in Seoul.

Paradise Group has sponsored the event every year since 2023, citing its commitment to honoring independence activists and fulfilling corporate social responsibility.

Last year, marking the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial occupation (1910-45), the company donated the same symbolic amount, 81.5 million won, and is continuing that support this year. Paradise Group employees will also run the 8.15-kilometer course on the day of the event.

Paradise Group said it carries out corporate social responsibility activities across culture and the arts, tourism, community development and youth support as part of its broader sustainability efforts, with a focus on creating an environment where communities and people in need can grow together.

A Paradise Group official said the company is honored to help express gratitude to independence activists and their descendants for their contributions to modern Korea, adding that it will continue various social contribution activities for communities and people in need to help build a sustainable society where everyone can grow together.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.