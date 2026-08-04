Samsung Electronics has introduced the world's first video content using its new HDR10+ Advanced technology on Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform, expanding a long-running partnership aimed at improving picture quality for premium home entertainment, the company said Tuesday.

The new technology builds on HDR10+, Samsung's open high dynamic range (HDR) standard that optimizes brightness and color on a scene-by-scene basis.

HDR refers to display technology that delivers greater contrast, brighter highlights and a wider range of colors than conventional video formats, helping televisions reproduce images more realistically.

HDR10+ Advanced adds two new features — Enhanced Overall Brightness and Intelligent Motion Smoothing — designed to further improve image quality across a wider range of content.

According to Samsung, Enhanced Overall Brightness combines scene-by-scene brightness metadata with artificial intelligence-based tone mapping to maximize a television's peak brightness capabilities without distorting images.

Intelligent Motion Smoothing, meanwhile, dynamically adjusts frame rates based on metadata, allowing motion to be displayed more naturally while preserving the creative intent of filmmakers. The feature is particularly aimed at fast-moving sports broadcasts and action scenes, where motion blur or judder can be more noticeable.

Prime Video, the subscription streaming service operated by Amazon, has approximately 250 million subscribers worldwide. The platform became the first major over-the-top streaming service to adopt HDR10+ in 2017, and the companies have continued to expand their collaboration with the launch of HDR10+ Advanced.

Samsung said HDR10+ Advanced is initially available on its 2026 television lineup and will be rolled out to additional product categories in the future. The company said the move is part of its strategy to strengthen its leadership in the premium television market through continued display technology innovation.

"HDR10+ Advanced has reached a level of maturity that meets the rigorous quality standards of a global major media platform," said BA Winston, vice president of technology at Prime Video.

"These technological advances allow creators' artistic intent to be conveyed more faithfully to viewers."

Son Tae-yong, vice president of Samsung Electronics' Visual Display Business, said the partnership marks the world's first commercial deployment of HDR10+ Advanced content.

"Through our long-standing partnership with Prime Video, we are introducing the world's first HDR10+ Advanced content," Son said.

"Consumers will now be able to enjoy a viewing experience that preserves even the finest details in every scene at home."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.