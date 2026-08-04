OpenAI to hold 1st Codex game development event in Korea

OpenAI said Tuesday it will hold a one-day, in-person hackathon on Aug. 31 built around Codex, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) coding agent, marking its first event anywhere dedicated to game development with the tool.

The event, called the OpenAI Game Builders Seoul, will bring together Korean developers to explore new approaches to building games with Codex, under the theme "Build with Codex, Play with Hive."

It is supported by Com2uS, one of Korea's leading game companies.

Legendary developer Jake Song, who helped shape the history of Korean MMORPGs (massively multiplayer online role-playing games) through titles including "The Kingdom of the Winds," "Lineage" and "ArcheAge," will take part throughout the event and discuss how Codex inspired his return to hands-on game development.

Additional participating developers are expected to be announced later on the event website.

Codex is OpenAI's coding agent, which supports the full software development cycle, including writing, modifying and testing code, based on natural-language instructions.

Meanwhile, Hive is Com2uS' game backend platform, which lets developers add essential launch and live-operations features such as authentication, payments, user analytics and security through an AI plugin.

At the event, participants will use Codex to build games through what is known as "vibe coding" — building software largely by describing what you want in natural language rather than writing code by hand — then connect their games to Com2uS' Hive platform through a Codex plugin to add those launch and operations features.

The event will run two tracks.

In Track 1 or From Zero to One: Build with Codex, participants will present games they built in advance using Codex, with winning teams chosen by popularity vote. In Track 2 or Go Full Codex: 5 Hour Build, participants will race to build an AAA-quality game — industry shorthand for a big-budget, high-production-value title — within a five-hour time limit using the latest version of Codex.

Track 1 winners will receive a combined $50,000 in OpenAI API credits and one-year ChatGPT Pro subscriptions. Outstanding Track 2 teams will also receive one-year ChatGPT Pro subscriptions, and every finalist at the main event will receive $100 in OpenAI API credits.

"Korea has world-class game development capabilities and a highly creative developer community, making it one of the best places to explore new possibilities at the intersection of gaming and AI," said Oliver Jay, OpenAI's head of international business.

"Through this event, we hope that legendary developers who have shaped Korea's gaming industry and a new generation of developers will share their experiences and ideas using Codex, helping expand a new culture of game development alongside AI."

"We want to help more developers use Codex to turn their ideas into games and bring them to users, while discovering new creative and technical possibilities that were previously difficult to pursue," Jay added.

Applications will be accepted from Tuesday through Aug. 26 through the event website.

Applicants must submit a game prototype built with Codex along with a description of their development experience. Forty selected teams will then be invited to the in-person event in Seoul on Aug. 31.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.