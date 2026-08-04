LG Uplus acquires cybersecurity firm to bolster AI-era security capabilities

LG Uplus has acquired Pago Networks, a Korean cybersecurity firm specializing in managed detection and response (MDR) services, as the telecom operator moves to strengthen its defenses in the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

The acquisition is part of LG Uplus’ efforts to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities and develop its business-to-business (B2B) security business as a future growth engine.

The deal marks LG Uplus’ second corporate acquisition since it bought LG HelloVision in 2019.

Pago Networks provides MDR services, with security professionals monitoring, analyzing and responding to security events around the clock. Powered by its proprietary DeepACT platform, the company serves clients across industries including finance, manufacturing and information technology, and has expanded its operations into seven Southeast Asian countries.

LG Uplus plans to leverage Pago Networks’ MDR expertise to build an integrated security system covering authentication, networks, security monitoring and threat response. It also plans to expand its B2B security business by leveraging its enhanced capabilities.

Since taking office, LG Uplus CEO Hong Bum-shik has emphasized growth built on customer trust, identifying security, quality and safety as the company’s three core fundamentals. At MWC 2026, the company unveiled its “Secure AI” strategy to strengthen security across AI services, data and infrastructure.

The global cybersecurity market is also expanding rapidly.

According to global market research firm Deep Market Insights, the global cybersecurity market is projected to grow from $260.6 billion in 2025 to $916.9 billion in 2034. Korea’s market is expected to expand from $2.89 billion to $9.89 billion over the same period, representing an average annual growth rate of 14.7 percent.

Kwon Yong-hyun, executive vice president of LG Uplus, said the acquisition would enable the company to provide corporate customers with more comprehensive security services while further strengthening its security response capabilities.