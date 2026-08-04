L7 Hongdae by LOTTE has partnered with Nongshim, one of Korea's largest instant noodle makers, to open "Neoguri's Ramyun Shop," a pop-up experience built around the company's popular Neoguri brand, a spicy seafood-flavor known for their thick, udon-style noodles.

The pop-up is centered on the hotel's 22nd-floor rooftop pool, where guests can cook and eat Nongshim noodles while taking in views of the city, combining a swim with a warm snack.

The noodles are served with Lotte Hotel's signature seasoned kimchi and bottled water for 10,000 won ($7).

The hotel has created several links to Neoguri, a raccoon-dog mascot that has represented the noodle brand since it launched in 1982.

The rooftop pool area has been styled as a "pool party with DJ Neoguri," featuring a photo zone with headphones, sunglasses and other props related to the character.

On the 21st floor, the hotel's Blue Roof Lounge has been redesigned and modeled on a hotel reception desk featuring a branded photo zone with Neoguri and other Nongshim products, along with a "Memory Wall" where visitors can leave their own messages.

The hotel is also running a guest promotion in August: Hotel guests who take a photo at one of the branded photo zones and post it to social media with a designated hashtag can receive a voucher for Neoguri's Ramyun Shop.

"We wanted to combine a stylish space with the familiar Neoguri brand to give guests a distinctive experience," a hotel official said.

"We plan to continue offering unique content and differentiated experiences through collaborations with a range of brands."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.