Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C) said it is expanding the use of unmanned robots for environmental and safety management at construction sites after completing a field test of a water-spraying drone aimed at reducing dust during demolition work.

The company said it recently completed the test at the site of the Gwacheon Jugong Complexes 8 and 9 redevelopment project in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, evaluating the drone's performance, flight stability and how well it functioned alongside demolition workers in an active work environment.

Demolition sites face a dual challenge of reducing airborne dust while keeping workers safe. Dust suppression is an essential part of environmental management at such sites, but the process of spraying water can itself create hazards, including slipping, electric shock and collisions with heavy equipment.

Those risks are heightened in areas such as upper floors or structurally unstable sections where it is difficult for workers or equipment to reach.

In the test, Hyundai E&C deployed the drone over dust-generating areas of the site, spraying up to 50 liters of water per minute across a radius of 12 to 15 meters in windless conditions.

Because the drone is directly connected to a power cable and water hose, it isn't limited by flight time or water capacity, and its operators can adjust the spray location and range in real time to target dust as it shifts during the demolition process, allowing for flexible operations as the work progresses.

Because it can be operated remotely with minimal need for workers to get close, and isn't limited to a fixed location, the company said it expects the drone to improve both safety and efficiency compared to conventional dust-control methods such as water trucks or fixed suppression equipment.

"This test confirmed the drone's potential for use at demolition sites, and we plan to apply it at a range of sites and demolition processes going forward," a Hyundai E&C official said.

"Hyundai E&C is actively introducing smart construction technologies, including wearable robots, material transport robots and cleaning robots, while continuing to run field tests. Based on this, we will lead the way in creating a safer, more sustainable construction environment."

The water-spraying drone test is part of broader research underway at the HMG Construction Technology Research Institute, the integrated research and development organization formed by Hyundai E&C and Hyundai Engineering.

The institute has named "smart construction that improves safety and quality and prevents human error through AI and robotics" as one of its four core research priorities, and is developing technologies in AI, robotics, automation and digital systems.

Its other smart construction technologies include a ground-operated tower crane, the four-legged robot Spot and unmanned drone stations, all aimed at improving worker safety and site efficiency.

As the R&D arm combining the construction-sector capabilities of Hyundai Motor Group, the institute said it plans to serve as a hub for construction and infrastructure technology supporting the group's vision of becoming a "smart mobility solutions provider."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.