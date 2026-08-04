DONGHAE, Gangwon Province — On a sweltering summer afternoon at Mangsang Beach, drivers returning from the shoreline may have expected little more than a crowded parking lot and sand-covered vehicles.

Instead, many of them were greeted by a group of young Hankook Tire staff members asking a simple question: "Would you like a free tire inspection?"

Within minutes, tire pressure was checked, tread wear measured and air topped up where needed. For many families preparing for the drive home, the five-minute inspection became an unexpected reminder that road safety often begins long before a vehicle reaches the highway.

The scene is part of Hankook Tire’s "Tire Boy" campaign, a traveling road safety initiative designed to bring tire inspections directly to motorists instead of waiting for them to visit repair shops.

Inspired by the "beer boys" who weave through baseball stadiums selling drinks to spectators, Tire Boy reverses the traditional service model by taking tire maintenance to places where drivers naturally gather.

The campaign, launched in 2025, is part of the tiremaker’s core brand marketing campaign. Rather than promoting products outright, Hankook Tire seeks to encourage routine tire care through convenient, face-to-face interactions while reinforcing the message that safe mobility starts with small everyday habits.

This summer, the campaign expanded beyond stadiums to one of Korea's busiest vacation destinations.

At Mangsang Beach in Donghae, Gangwon Province, Tire Boy staff have been stationed at public parking lots and nearby camping resorts, offering free inspections to thousands of holidaymakers arriving by car. The setting proved ideal, with many visitors traveling long distances under intense summer heat, conditions that can significantly impact tire pressure.

Unlike winter, when low temperatures typically reduce tire pressure, hot weather can cause pressure to rise, potentially affecting vehicle handling and braking performance if left unchecked.

One visitor who received an inspection while vacationing with family said the service offered peace of mind before his return journey.

"I appreciated how carefully they checked my tires in just five minutes," the visitor said. "I also learned that excessively high tire pressure during hot weather can affect driving safety, something I had never really thought about before."

Since its launch last year, the Tire Boy campaign has so far inspected 6,636 tires. By the time this summer's program concludes in the second week of August, Hankook expects the cumulative total to surpass 7,000 inspections.

The campaign has also made regular appearances at professional baseball stadiums, where thousands of fans arrive by car for weekend games.

At Mangsang Beach, the company's branding extends beyond inspections.

In the middle of the sandy beach, visitors gather around the tiremaker's "Tube Shop," a seasonal pop-up now in its third year. After completing simple missions, beachgoers can borrow oversized tire-shaped inflatable tubes free of charge before heading into the water.

Families also line up for games, such as flipping giant tires, tossing tire tubes at targets and guessing the correct tire pressure in timed challenges. Winners receive prizes ranging from tire replacement vouchers to safety kits containing tread-depth keychains and anti-drowsiness chewing gum designed to promote alert driving.

The playful atmosphere is deliberate. Rather than delivering safety messages through traditional advertising, Hankook Tire is seeking to embed them within memorable experiences that consumers willingly join.

Equally striking was the steady stream of visitors who flocked to the pop-up, eagerly taking part in games despite the scorching midday heat.