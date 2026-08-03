“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is the first Hollywood film to use CJ 4DPLEX’s “Shot for SCREENX” production model, which was developed to incorporate the SCREENX viewing experience from the filming stage.

Released Wednesday, the film was designed with the SCREENX viewing experience in mind from the outset. SCREENX extends images from the main screen onto both side walls, creating a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience.

Unlike the conventional approach of converting a completed movie into SCREENX, Shot for SCREENX involves filmmakers and CJ 4DPLEX capturing footage specifically for the format during production.

For “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” director Destin Daniel Cretton, the production team and CJ 4DPLEX worked together on set to capture footage specifically for SCREENX theaters.

“CJ 4DPLEX and their team came to the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ to shoot footage that you will experience specifically for SCREENX auditoriums,” Cretton said. “This is something truly unique.”

The film’s web-swinging action highlights the benefits of the new approach. As Spider-Man swings through New York City, images extend from the main screen onto the side walls, giving viewers a greater sense of space and immersion.

Scenes of Spider-Man swinging across the New York skyline use SCREENX’s 270-degree view to heighten the sense of speed and scale.

The film is also available in 4DX, another cinema format developed by CJ 4DPLEX. The format uses motion seats, wind and other environmental effects to enhance action sequences, including Spider-Man’s movements and rapid changes in direction.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is notable not only as a major Hollywood release but also for showing how premium cinema formats are beginning to influence filmmaking, with the theatrical experience considered during production rather than added after completion.

The premium cinema market has continued to grow in Korea. According to the Korean Film Council’s first-half 2026 report, revenue from special screenings, including SCREENX, 4DX and IMAX, reached 45.7 billion won ($31.9 million), up 56.3 percent from a year earlier. Attendance rose 49 percent to 2.85 million.

SCREENX revenue increased 31.3 percent to 5.6 billion won, while attendance rose 32.3 percent to 410,000. The format accounted for 12.3 percent of special-screening revenue and 14.4 percent of attendance.

Industry observers say such formats are increasingly moving beyond enhancing visual spectacle to influence the production process itself, as filmmakers and cinema technology companies work more closely to create immersive theatrical experiences.







