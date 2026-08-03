P&G Korea has appointed Rohini Venkateswaran, formerly chief sales officer of P&G India, as its new general manager.

Venkateswaran, who officially started the role Saturday, will oversee P&G’s business in Korea and lead efforts to strengthen its market position.

She joined P&G India in 2005 and has more than 20 years of experience across India, the United States, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, spanning sales, market strategy, global retail channels, e-commerce and brand management.

During more than a decade in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets, she held various roles in sales, market strategy and brand management, contributing to the skin care and grooming categories.

Most recently, she served as chief sales officer of P&G India, overseeing sales strategy and business across major retail and e-commerce channels.

“Korea is one of P&G’s most strategically important markets, distinguished by highly discerning consumers, elevated expectations and rapid market change,” Venkateswaran said.

“I look forward to understanding their unique needs and delivering meaningful innovation and value that meet the expectations of Korean consumers while driving sustainable growth in the community.”

P&G said the appointment reflects its practice of assigning executives with international experience to key markets and roles to strengthen its global management capabilities.

Meanwhile, Lee Chee-young, who served as P&G Korea’s general manager for the past four years, has been appointed to lead P&G’s skin care business in Greater China.