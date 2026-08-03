Hyundai Motor said Monday its global sales declined from a year earlier in July, weighed down by production disruptions caused by partial strikes and weaker demand.

The Korean automaker sold 318,454 vehicles worldwide last month, down 5.1 percent from a year earlier.

Overseas sales slipped 3.2 percent on-year to 270,341 units, while domestic sales dropped 14.4 percent to 48,113 units.

The decline marked the company's 10th consecutive month of falling global sales.

Hyundai Motor attributed the weaker performance to production disruptions caused by a partial labor strike in July and customers delaying purchases ahead of the launch of new models.

The automaker said it expects sales to recover with the introduction of new vehicles, including the new Avante compact, in the second half of the year.