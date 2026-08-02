HD Hyundai Electric hits 1,000-transformer milestone at US plant

HD Hyundai Electric has become the first Korean power equipment maker to cumulatively produce 1,000 transformers at its U.S. production facility, the company said Sunday.

The company held a ceremony Friday (local time) at its North American production subsidiary in Alabama to mark the production of its 1,000th transformer.

The milestone came 15 years after HD Hyundai Electric established the facility in 2011, making it the first Korean power equipment maker to establish a production base in North America.

The 1,000 transformers have a combined capacity of about 200 gigavolt-amperes (GVA), enough to meet the electricity demand of approximately 130 million U.S. households.

The 1,000th unit is a 500-kilovolt, 675-megavolt-ampere (MVA) ultrahigh-voltage transformer. It will be delivered to Georgia Transmission Corp., a power transmission company, for use in supplying electricity to Walton County, Florida.

HD Hyundai Electric said its localized production capabilities have strengthened its competitiveness in the U.S. power equipment market.

Through continued investment and capacity expansion, the company has increased the annual production capacity of its North American facility from 70 transformers when it was established to 105 today, making it the largest power transformer production base in the U.S.

The company has ranked No. 1 in the U.S. market for ultrahigh-voltage transformers rated at 100 MVA or more for two consecutive years. Its market share rose from 17.2 percent in 2024 to 25.7 percent last year.

HD Hyundai Electric is currently building a second plant in Alabama. Once completed in April next year, the expansion is expected to increase the company’s annual production capacity by about 50 percent, while the new facility will be capable of producing transformers rated at up to 765 kilovolts.

“Since establishing the facility in 2011, we have worked to build a world-class production base to meet growing demand for power infrastructure in North America,” HD Hyundai Electric CEO Kim Young-ki said.

“The production of our 1,000th transformer is a meaningful achievement made possible by the expertise and dedication of our employees and the trust of our customers.”