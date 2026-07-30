VIDIVICI, an in-house cosmetics brand of Shinsegae International, is accelerating its push into Chinese brick-and-mortar retail, building on its reputation there as a leading facial cleanser brand while expanding into cushion foundations and other base makeup products.

The company said Thursday it has placed products in 2,330 of the roughly 4,000 stores run by Watsons, China's largest health-and-beauty retail chain, more than half of the chain's outlets nationwide.

Starting in the second half of this year, VIDIVICI will also enter KKV, a Chinese lifestyle beauty and general goods retailer, launching in 50 stores with two cushion foundations, a cream blush and a tinted lip balm.

The brand is also expanding into premium beauty retailers HARMAY, Pang Donglai, Hema and Rainbow, as well as into Hong Kong through drugstore chain Lung Fung.

VIDIVICI already sells on major Chinese e-commerce platforms including Tmall, Douyin and Kuaishou.

The brand's growth in China has been driven by its Face Clear Perfect Cleansing Foam, developed in 2016 for the Chinese market, which has sold more than 36 million units as of the first half of this year.

The product won the "popular cleansing" category at the 2026 Watsons HWB Awards in Guangzhou on Friday, following earlier wins at China's Bazaar Beauty Awards in 2023 and the CiE Beauty Innovation Expo in Hangzhou in 2025.

"VIDIVICI has built unrivaled competitiveness in China as a cleansing product," a Shinsegae International official said, adding the company plans to grow base makeup into a core category alongside cleansing products.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.