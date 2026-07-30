Samsung to begin construction of 2nd chip fab in Texas at end of 2026

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it will begin construction of its second semiconductor fabrication plant, known as Taylor Fab 2, at its facility in Taylor, Texas, at the end of this year.

The world's largest memory chipmaker said during a conference call on its earnings report that it is preparing to start construction of Taylor Fab 2 within 2026, with the goal of beginning production in 2030.

Samsung Electronics added construction of Taylor Fab 1 is progressing as planned, with operations expected to begin in 2026, and plans to gradually expand production capacity for its 2-nanometer process technology after the facility begins operation.

"With growing customer inquiries about the 1.4-nanometer process, we are also reviewing plans to secure additional fabrication capacity," Samsung said. "Detailed plans will be developed in stages based on customer orders and discussions."

The company added that it is transitioning mature processes toward more profitable 3-nanometer production while focusing resources on high-value specialty products with high technological barriers.



