P&G expands talent opportunities for Koreans

P&G continues to expand opportunities for Korean talent through a range of talent development initiatives, from developing specialized research and development professionals to providing global learning experiences through its internship program.

P&G Korea said Thursday that Korean employee Noh Su-jin has been appointed as a perfumer after completing P&G’s perfumer training program.

Perfumers are among the industry’s most specialized professionals, with only a few hundred practicing worldwide. Becoming a perfumer requires years of specialized education, hands-on experience and continuous mentorship.

After graduating from a university in Korea, Noh completed professional training at ISIPCA, a world-renowned French school of perfumery, before joining P&G in 2024. She then completed P&G’s internal Perfumery Training Program and received mentorship from senior and master perfumers before recently taking on the role of Fabric & Home Care Perfumer for the Southeast Asian market.

Today, approximately 20 perfumers work across P&G’s global organization, developing fragrances for brands including Downy and Febreze. To cultivate fragrance expertise, P&G provides up to three years of structured training, apprenticeships and mentorship while fostering collaboration among perfumers and scientists across its global R&D network.

The P&G Singapore Innovation Center, a key regional R&D hub in Asia, works alongside the Singapore Pioneer Plant, the company’s only fragrance manufacturing facility in Asia, to support long-term research, training and talent development, nurturing specialized professionals, including perfumers.

Beyond developing a specialized R&D team, P&G Korea also continues to invest in the next generation of leaders. As part of its 2026 Internship Program, participants recently visited P&G’s Asia Pacific Headquarters in Singapore to gain firsthand insights into the company’s global business and culture.

During the visit, participants connected with P&G employees, learned how the company collaborates across markets, toured retail stores and key R&D facilities, and gained insights into P&G’s consumer-centric innovation and global business operations.

"At P&G, we believe people are our greatest asset," a P&G Korea spokesperson said.

"We are committed to providing opportunities that help our people grow, develop their capabilities and succeed on the global stage. We will continue to support talented individuals as they develop into global experts.”

P&G’s talent strategy is guided by its “build from within” philosophy, which supports employees’ long-term growth from the early stages of their careers through leadership development.

Through cross-market and cross-functional experiences, structured learning programs and a globally collaborative environment, P&G helps employees continuously grow, strengthen their capabilities and develop as leaders throughout their careers.