Nexen Tire lands new Audi A6 supply deal as premium partnership deepens

Nexen Tire has secured a contract to supply original equipment tires for Audi's newly redesigned A6, extending a partnership that underscores the Korean tire maker's growing presence among Europe's premium automakers.

The company said Thursday that its N'FERA Sport ultra-high-performance tire will be fitted to the new Audi A6 in 18-inch and 19-inch sizes.

The new A6 is Audi's flagship midsized premium sedan and marks the model's first full redesign in seven years.

Nexen Tire said the vehicle demands strong high-speed stability and a quiet ride, making tire performance a key part of the overall driving experience.

The N'FERA Sport is designed for high-performance vehicles and uses reinforced internal materials to distribute ground pressure and vehicle loads more evenly.

The company said the tire delivers strong handling and braking performance on both dry and wet roads.

Nexen Tire said the product also earned high ratings in summer tire tests conducted by Germany's Auto Bild magazine and the Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club.

The latest agreement follows Nexen Tire's previous original equipment supply deals for Audi models including the A3 and the eighth-generation A6.

The company also supplies original equipment tires to major global automakers, including Volkswagen Group, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi.

Nexen Tire said expanding original equipment supply agreements with global premium automakers also helps generate long-term replacement tire demand as vehicle owners purchase new tires over time.

"This supply agreement for the new Audi A6 demonstrates that Nexen Tire's technology and product quality continue to earn recognition from one of the world's leading premium automotive brands," a Nexen Tire official said.

"We will continue strengthening cooperation with global premium automakers while expanding our original equipment tire supply capabilities," the official added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.