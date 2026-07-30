Kim Dong-kwan, vice chairman of Hanwha Group, has been promoted to executive vice chairman, while Hanwha Life President Kim Dong-won has been promoted to group vice chairman and Hanwha Vision Vice President Kim Dong-seon to group president, Hanwha Group said Thursday.

The promotions of Hanwha Chairman Kim Seung-youn’s three sons are part of a major executive reshuffle aimed at strengthening the group’s business competitiveness and securing new growth engines.

Kim Dong-kwan, the eldest son, has spearheaded growth in Hanwha’s defense, shipbuilding, aerospace and energy businesses, driving global expansion and leading major strategic projects.

Kim Dong-won, the second son, has focused on digital transformation in financial services and expanding the group’s global operations, laying the groundwork for long-term growth. Kim Dong-seon, the youngest son, has delivered results in retail, leisure, and food and beverage while expanding into high-tech sectors such as semiconductor equipment.

Hanwha has also named CEO nominees for five of its affiliates.

Lee Boo-hwan, nominated to lead Hanwha Aerospace’s Business Division, is a specialist in ground weapons R&D and overseas operations. Yang Ki-won, nominated to lead Hanwha Systems, has expertise in developing new business models and is expected to expand the company’s global aerospace and defense operations.

Kang Jung-hoon, nominated to lead Hanwha Impact’s Business Division, brings expertise in petrochemicals and is expected to improve cost efficiency and profitability. Im Dong-jun, nominated to lead Hanwha Asset Management, previously headed the company’s U.S. subsidiary and served as head of its Strategic Business Unit.

Hanwha Vision CEO Kim Ki-chul has been nominated to lead Hanwha Semitech, with the two companies seeking to expand their semiconductor equipment businesses under a new leadership structure.

The appointments will be finalized following shareholder and board approvals.