Samlip launches Bespoke Breads for daily life moments

Confectionery company Samlip has launched a new brand called Bespoke Bread featuring a lineup of three products tailored to different daily situations. The products offer customized taste, size and packaging designed for various real-life moments based on time, place and occasion.

One of the products, Bulk-up Pastry, is designed for consumers who are hungry but still have hours to go before their next meal. It is an oversized chocolate pastry topped with a sweet sugar drizzle, offering a hearty option to satisfy strong hunger.

For office workers experiencing an afternoon slump, One-Bite Honey Ball serves as a convenient snack. These mini egg cake balls are infused with honey and sugar and are sized to be easily stored in a desk drawer for a quick energy boost.

Launched on Thursday, Perfect Match Pizza Bread targets the hour just before dinner. It delivers a classic pizza flavor by combining rich tomato sauce, sweet corn kernels and savory mayonnaise.

The Bespoke Bread lineup is available at local retailers including convenience stores, discount chain stores and supermarkets.

"Bespoke Bread adds wit and fun to naturally blend into consumers' daily routines. We will continue to introduce new bakery concepts that reflect changing lifestyles,” a Samlip marketing official said.