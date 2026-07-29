Renault Korea enters police patrol vehicle market with Grand Koleos

Renault Korea said it has entered the National Police Agency's multipurpose patrol vehicle market for the first time, supplying its Grand Koleos SUV to police stations nationwide as part of an annual market worth about 120 vehicles.

The company's 2.0-liter turbo gasoline four-wheel-drive Grand Koleos was selected as a replacement model under the police agency's 2025 pilot program for multipurpose patrol vehicles, winning an order for 50 vehicles.

Renault Korea said it secured an additional order for 60 vehicles under the 2026 program, following what it described as strong feedback from officers and a competitive evaluation of the vehicle's features as the agency works to diversify and modernize its patrol vehicle lineup.

The Grand Koleos model chosen for the program uses BorgWarner's sixth-generation four-wheel-drive system paired with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, designed to provide stable handling across varying road and weather conditions. It also includes six driving modes and advanced driver-assistance features.

The 50 vehicles from the 2025 order have completed police modifications and final inspections and have been deployed to stations across the country, the company said. The 60 vehicles under the 2026 order are on track to be delivered by December.

Renault Korea has sold 45,000 Grand Koleos SUVs in the domestic market since its release in September 2024. The flagship vehicle features a panoramic openR display, BorgWarner four-wheel-drive technology and advanced driver-assistance systems, according to the company.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.