PHOTO Korea-Brazil biopharmaceutical partnership

SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO Lee Dong-hoon, third from left, poses with Eurofarma Global CEO Marco Billi, fourth from left, after signing a memorandum of understanding on marketing cooperation for SK Biopharmaceuticals' partial-onset seizure treatment Cenobamate during the Korea-Brazil Business Roundtable held on the occasion of President Lee Jae Myung's visit to Sao Paulo, Tuesday (local time). From left are Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin, Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Kim Jung-kwan, Lee, Billi, Brazil's Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services Marcio Elias Rosa and ApexBrasil President Laudemir Muller. Courtesy of SK Biopharmaceuticals