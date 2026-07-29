Mom's Touch enters Singapore, eyes 25 stores in 10 years

Major fast-food chain Mom’s Touch has signed a master franchise agreement with Singapore’s FairPrice Group to open 25 stores over the next 10 years in the city-state, with two additional outlets scheduled to open later this year.

Mom’s Touch said Wednesday that the deal involved the Korean company obtaining halal certification for the Singaporean market. The initiative, according to Mom’s Touch, will extend to securing additional halal certifications required to enter consumer markets across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Under the agreement, Mom’s Touch will provide brand operation rights as well as menu and restaurant management know-how, while FairPrice will oversee restaurant development and local marketing strategies.

The first Mom’s Touch restaurant in Singapore will open on Aug. 14 on South Bridge Road in the central business district. Located near Chinatown, the area is known for its ethnic and cultural diversity.

FairPrice, according to Mom’s Touch, currently runs 80 dining venues across Singapore including food courts, hawker centers and cafes. Mom’s Touch said it plans future restaurant opening at a local hawker center, Singapore’s popular dining venues featuring various food vendors.

Mom’s Touch expects FairPrice’s presence in Thailand’s dining market to help the Korean company also expand into the neighboring Southeast Asian country as well.

“The fact that FairPrice Group chose Mom's Touch as a partner proves our brand and product competitiveness is fully verified in the global market,” a Mom’s Touch official said.

“Singapore is a market with diverse races and food cultures where acceptance of new brands and menus is high. The country is a strategic hub connecting to Southeast Asian markets as well as the region’s global tourism and business centers.”

Mom’s Touch currently operates in six countries, including Japan, where it is making its biggest overseas push. The company plans to increase the number of restaurants in Japan from five to 16 this year and expand its global store count to 100 by the end of next year and 220 by the following year.