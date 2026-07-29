Huons Meditech, a medical device maker under Huons Group, said it has won a final ruling in a trademark infringement lawsuit against a Chinese company that used its DermaShine trademarks without authorization.

The company said it discovered that Hebei Future Precision Equipments Co. had been manufacturing and selling counterfeit products using the registered trademarks "DermaShine" and "DermaShine Max."

Huons Meditech filed suit at the Anci District People's Court in Langfang, a city in China's Hebei province, on July 1, 2025, seeking an injunction.

The court ruled in the company's favor on June 18, and the judgment became final on July 18 after the one-month appeal period expired.

Under the ruling, the Chinese company must immediately stop all infringing activity and is barred from using trademarks identical or similar to Huons Meditech's registered marks.

The court also ordered the destruction of counterfeit products, display stands, packaging and related promotional materials, and required the company to reimburse Huons Meditech's costs from the case within 10 days of the ruling taking effect.

Huons Meditech said it is aware of additional counterfeit DermaShine and Multi Needle products circulating beyond those covered by the ruling and plans further legal action against other infringers, while continuing to promote its authentic products in the Chinese market.

"This legal victory represents meaningful recognition by the Chinese court of the intellectual property rights and brand value unique to DermaShine," Huons Meditech CEO Ha Chang-woo said.

"We will continue to take firm legal action against all unauthorized use of our technologies and brands to protect our intellectual property rights and ensure that customers worldwide can use genuine DermaShine products with confidence."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.