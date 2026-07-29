Hong Ui-rak takes helm of KOGAS, vows AI transformation

Hong Ui-rak, a former two-term lawmaker, took office as the 19th president and CEO of Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS) on Wednesday. His three-year term will run through July 2029.

Hong was named the new KOGAS chief at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on July 23 and officially took office after being recommended by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources and approved by President Lee Jae Myung.

At his inauguration ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in Daegu, Hong unveiled his vision of “connecting the future of Korea’s energy” and outlined three key goals: enhancing KOGAS’ value, strengthening its role as a “bridge energy” provider and transforming the company into an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered energy platform.

“KOGAS is a key public company that supports Korea’s industries and people’s daily lives while playing a critical role in national energy security,” Hong said.

“We will improve the company’s financial health, enhance its value and build a stronger foundation for future growth.”

Hong said he will promote natural gas as a bridge energy source that complements renewable energy, helping Korea achieve both energy security and carbon neutrality.

He also said KOGAS will use AI and data technologies to improve key areas such as demand forecasting, supply management and global energy trading, transforming the company into an AI-based energy platform.

Hong graduated from Korea University with a degree in agricultural economics.