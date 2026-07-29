GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C) has completed a major tunneling milestone for Australia’s North East Link (NEL) road project, proving the Korean builder’s growing capabilities in large-scale overseas infrastructure projects.

According to GS E&C, the company finished excavation work using two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) for the 6.5-kilometer tunnel section of the NEL project in Melbourne, Victoria. The achievement marks a key step toward the project’s planned opening at the end of 2028.

The breakthrough was completed by two 15.6-meter-diameter TBMs, each reaching its designated endpoint after excavating the planned tunnel sections. The completion demonstrates GS E&C’s expertise in precision construction, large-scale tunnel operations and project management, the company said.

Tunnel excavation is considered one of the most technically demanding stages of road infrastructure projects, requiring advanced engineering capabilities and strict process control. The successful TBM breakthrough is expected to strengthen GS E&C’s track record in complex infrastructure projects in global markets.

The NEL project represents GS E&C’s first entry into Australia’s infrastructure construction market. The project connects Melbourne’s M80 Ring Road with the Eastern Freeway and includes approximately 6.5 kilometers of tunnels, along with surface road connections and related facilities.

GS E&C is participating in the project as an equity investor in the Spark consortium and as a member of the Design and Construction Joint Venture. In 2021, the Victorian government signed a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with the consortium for the NEL Primary Package.

The total project value was approximately 10.1 trillion won ($6.97 billion) based on exchange rates at the time of the contract award, with GS E&C responsible for construction work worth about 2.8 trillion won. The project is the company’s second-largest overseas single construction project, following its 2009 plant project in the United Arab Emirates.

GS E&C has been carrying out the NEL project by leveraging its accumulated infrastructure construction experience and expertise in PPP projects. Following the tunnel excavation completion, the company plans to proceed with remaining works, including internal tunnel structures, electrical and lighting systems, safety facilities and road connections, with the goal of opening the road by the end of 2028.

“Completing the TBM tunnel excavation is a major milestone for the NEL project and demonstrates GS E&C’s overseas tunnel construction capabilities,” a GS E&C official said.

“We will continue to focus on quality and safety management to ensure the remaining construction progresses smoothly.”