Bill Gates planning to visit Korea next month: industry sources

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is planning to visit Korea as early as next month for meetings with Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, industry sources said Wednesday.

According to the sources, Gates' team recently requested a meeting with the prime minister, with the schedule and agenda currently under discussion.

An official from Microsoft's Korean office declined to comment on the matter.

Gates visited Korea last year, discussing cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) technology and next-generation nuclear reactors with Korean conglomerates, including SK Group and Samsung Group.