Ram has opened its first official showroom in Korea, marking a milestone in the U.S. pickup truck brand's effort to expand its presence in the country's premium pickup market.

Chabot Motors, the official importer of Ram in Korea, said Tuesday that it officially opened Ram Trucks Seoul on Monday and has begun sales and customer service operations.

The showroom is located at 332 Daewangpangyo-ro in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, an area known for its concentration of imported vehicle dealerships.

The company said the location was selected to improve access for customers in the Bundang and Pangyo areas while strengthening its reach among premium pickup buyers in the Seoul metropolitan area.

The two-story facility features exhibition space, a customer lounge, sales consultation rooms and service consultation areas.

The showroom also offers ample parking for visitors.

Ram Trucks Seoul includes an on-site Quick Shop that provides technical inspections and light maintenance alongside vehicle sales consultations.

Chabot Motors said the integrated facility is designed to provide a one-stop customer experience, allowing buyers to receive sales and after-sales support in one location.

The company said vehicles requiring more extensive repairs will be referred through Ram's dedicated service network under a staged after-sales care system.

Oh Kyu-min, head of Ram International, said the new showroom will serve as the foundation for introducing the brand's premium pickup lineup to Korean customers.

"We sincerely congratulate the opening of Ram Trucks Seoul, which will serve as a strategic base for delivering Ram's premium pickup truck value to the Korean market," Oh said.

"We are confident Chabot Motors will provide customers with an outstanding brand experience and service, and we will continue to support its efforts," Oh said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.