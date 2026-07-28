LG Innotek has formed a strategic partnership with Japan's TDK to jointly develop next-generation vision and tactile sensing modules for humanoid robots and other physical artificial intelligence (AI) applications, the companies said Monday.

The partnership will combine LG Innotek's optical and ultra-precision module design technologies with TDK's broad portfolio of sensor technologies to develop a range of physical AI solutions, including next-generation vision sensing modules and tactile sensing modules.

The companies will jointly develop next-generation vision sensing modules by integrating LG Innotek's vision sensing technology with TDK's inertial measurement units, position sensors and microphones. Compared with existing products that primarily rely on visual information, the new modules will also process motion, orientation and audio data to significantly improve robots' recognition capabilities.

LG Innotek plans to launch the next-generation vision sensing module equipped with inertial sensors in 2027.

The companies will also jointly develop tactile sensing modules that function as the "skin" of robots by detecting touch and pressure. Designed for robot hands, arms and torsos, the modules will enable robots to grasp objects more precisely, regulate force and interact more safely with humans.

By combining LG Innotek's module integration and digital signal processing technologies with TDK's ultra-precision tactile sensing technologies, the companies aim to develop high-performance tactile sensing modules by 2027.

Industry observers view tactile sensing as a key technology alongside vision sensing for humanoid robots, allowing them not only to recognize their surroundings but also to manipulate objects and perform delicate tasks with human-like precision.

The companies also plan to expand their collaboration to technologies that analyze and process sensor data in real time, as well as other physical AI applications.

"In the robotics industry, multi-sensing (the integration of numerous sensors) is expected to emerge as a key capability. Through our collaboration with TDK, which offers a broad portfolio of sensor technologies, we aim to help shape the ecosystem for core robotic components," LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo said.

"We will continue to expand partnerships with technology leaders, further strengthen the core technologies for robots' vision and hands, and accelerate our efforts to secure a leading position in the Physical AI market."

TDK President and CEO Noboru Saito said, "We are pleased for TDK to join hands with LG Innotek, a world-class leader in physical AI sensing. By combining TDK's diverse fundamental technologies and sensors with LG Innotek's core capabilities, we will add value for customers and bring truly revolutionary products to the global market."



