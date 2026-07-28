Innocean leverages 'Night Fishing' success to launch global branded film platform

Innocean has launched Cinema by Brand, a global content platform which will pair brands with filmmakers to produce original films for theatrical release and global streaming platforms, the advertising firm said Tuesday.

The company decided to initiate the new business after the international success of its Cannes Grand Prix-winning short film, "Night Fishing." The 13-minute piece was produced by Innocean and Hyundai Motor last year.

The film became Korea’s first branded film to receive a paid theatrical release, and attracted about 46,000 moviegoers nationwide.

The latest move marks Innocean's effort to diversify into content and intellectual property (IP) following the success of "Night Fishing" in demonstrating the commercial and creative potential of branded entertainment.

"Night Fishing" won the top honor at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and later received the Best Editing Award at the Fantasia International Film Festival, reinforcing its reputation as a pioneering work that blurred the line between advertising and cinema.

Unlike traditional branded films that primarily serve marketing objectives, Cinema by Brand is designed to prioritize storytelling and entertainment value from the outset, Innocean said.

The platform was developed in partnership with the Asian Contents & Film Market, Asia’s largest content market, held during the Busan International Film Festival in October.

Filmmakers will submit original proposals inspired by a participating brand, and the selected project will have about six months of production before its planned release, which could come as early as summer 2027.

Innocean will oversee the entire production process, from selecting participating brands and soliciting proposals from global creators to project evaluation, production and distribution.

The company plans to establish Cinema by Brand as an annual platform to create sustainable intellectual property while broadening brands' opportunities in the entertainment sector.

Innocean said the project proved that branded content can stand on its own as entertainment while creating long-term business opportunities that go beyond conventional advertising campaigns.

“Starting with Cinema by Brand, we will continue to expand our creative capabilities beyond the traditional boundaries of advertising and marketing into film, entertainment, content and IP,” Innocean CEO Kim Jung-a said. “In particular, we will build a distinctive business model that connects brands, creators and the film industry, and continue to identify new growth opportunities.”