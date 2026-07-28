Gaon Cable secures 1st power contract with major US tech firm

Gaon Cable, a Korean cable maker affiliated with LS Group, said Tuesday it will supply about 50 billion won ($33.8 million) worth of distribution cables for a U.S. technology company's power plant, marking the company's first such export deal with a major American tech firm.

The project is part of a power plant that the unnamed U.S. company is building on its own to secure a stable electricity supply for its artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, Gaon Cable said.

The company said the direct contract with the tech firm could lead to participation in additional power infrastructure projects down the line.

As generative AI use expands, global technology companies have increasingly moved beyond data centers to build their own power plants to secure electricity, Gaon Cable said, adding that stable power supply has become central to competitiveness in AI and is driving faster investment in power sources.

Gaon Cable has expanded its U.S. presence through its American subsidiary, LSCUS, which has signed contracts worth more than 5 trillion won to supply busbars — rigid metal conductors used to distribute electricity — for AI data centers.

The new deal marks the parent company's entry into supplying cables for power generation facilities as well.

The company's U.S. exports are also growing quickly. As cable supply for AI data centers and power plants ramps up this year, Gaon Cable expects exports to reach about 300 billion won, roughly triple last year's level.

Gaon Cable's chief executive said the distribution cable market is growing rapidly alongside transmission, and that the company would leverage its position as Korea's top domestic distribution cable maker to supply both cables and power equipment as it expands in global markets.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.