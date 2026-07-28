Coupang is stepping up efforts to attract international shoppers to Seoul's Seongsu neighborhood, as retailers compete to capitalize on the district's growing popularity as a K-beauty destination among overseas tourists.

According to industry sources, the e-commerce giant distributed an English-language edition of its annual Beauty Magazine in Seoul's Seongsu neighborhood on July 17, 25 and 26, targeting foreign tourists and residents. The publication features popular beauty brands, seasonal product recommendations and information on the latest beauty trends. This year's issue is the fourth edition and the first to be published in English.

During the promotional event, staff distributed copies of the magazine and product samples while helping visitors download and navigate the Coupang app. They also provided one-on-one assistance with app installation, language settings and first-time purchases to make the shopping experience more accessible for international customers.

The magazine includes step-by-step instructions on setting the app to English, browsing product categories and reading customer reviews, while also introducing Coupang's Rocket Delivery service. The company said international visitors can check estimated delivery dates during their stay in Korea and have orders delivered to their accommodations.

The campaign is part of Coupang's broader push to attract overseas customers. In June, the company participated in the 2026 Busan One Asia Festival, where it operated a promotional booth for its Mega Beauty Show featuring products from 18 K-beauty brands.

Competition for foreign shoppers is intensifying as retailers seek to capitalize on Seongsu's growing popularity as a K-beauty destination.

CJ Olive Young has been expanding its experiential beauty stores in Seongsu, while Lotte Department Store has enhanced its membership program for foreign customers and expanded its K-fashion shopping zones. Hyundai Home Shopping has also been expanding its multi-brand beauty store Coasis, and introducing more experiential offerings in areas frequented by tourists.

According to Lotte Members' latest L.POINT Foreign Tourist Consumption Trend Report, visitors increasingly discover Korean brands through social media before arriving, and head to Seongsu to experience them firsthand and make purchases. The report suggests spending is shifting from traditional sightseeing and luxury shopping toward experiences centered on Korean lifestyle brands.

Seongsu has emerged as one of Seoul's top destinations for young travelers, thanks to its growing concentration of K-beauty pop-up stores, multi-brand shops and experiential retail spaces. Industry officials say visitors' experiences in the neighborhood increasingly translate into online and repeat purchases after they return home.

"Foreign tourists are increasingly looking beyond shopping to experience Korea's latest trends and lifestyle," an industry official said.

"Many first discover K-beauty brands in Seongsu, develop an interest in them and continue purchasing through both online and offline channels."

Coupang said the company hopes international visitors to Seongsu will discover trendy beauty products for the summer through its Beauty Magazine.

"We will continue building a differentiated beauty shopping environment that is convenient and accessible for both domestic and international customers," a company official said.