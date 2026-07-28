CJ ENM, Prime Video India expand content partnership

CJ ENM said Tuesday it has expanded its content partnership with Amazon Prime Video India, agreeing to bring more than 100 titles to the streaming platform over the next two years as demand for Korean entertainment grows in India.

The multiyear deal, signed in Mumbai on Monday, builds on an existing agreement between the two companies.

It includes 26 new series alongside a broad slate of CJ ENM's library titles, the company said. All new titles will carry English subtitles as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbing.

The lineup opens with the third season of "Yumi's Cells," a franchise CJ ENM said topped streaming charts in 81 countries, including the United States, Brazil, France and the United Arab Emirates.

Other titles set for release include "Filing for Love," which the company said ranked No. 1 in 105 countries, "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" and "My Bias, My Boss."

The library also includes past hits such as "Legend of the Blue Sea," "Prison Playbook," "Mother" and "A Practical Guide to Love."

Shilangi Mukherji, director and head of Prime Video India's subscription video-on-demand business, said Korean content has driven strong growth across Prime Video's markets and that the platform is deepening its focus on Indian audiences.

Manish Menghani, Prime Video India's director and head of content licensing, said the expanded deal reflects rising customer demand for Korean dramas.

Seo Jang-ho, executive vice president of CJ ENM's platform division, said the partnership would help bring Korean dramas to a wider audience in one of the world's fastest-growing entertainment markets.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.