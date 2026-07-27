Doosan secures new China nuclear deal amid surging reactor demand

Doosan Enerbility has secured another contract to supply critical components for China's expansion of nuclear power, reinforcing its foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing reactor markets.

The company said Monday that it signed an agreement with Dongfang Electric International and Dongfang Heavy Machinery, subsidiaries of Dongfang Electric Group, to supply ultra-large forged components for steam generators at units 5 and 6 of the Laiyang Nuclear Power Plant in Shandong Province.

Under the agreement, Doosan Enerbility will deliver eight forged components by 2029.

The order includes four channel heads and four tube sheets, which are among the most critical materials used in nuclear steam generators.

The forged products measure about 5 meters in diameter and weigh as much as 130 tons each.

Steam generators use heat produced by a reactor to create steam that drives turbines to generate electricity.

Doosan Enerbility said the components will be manufactured using its 17,000-ton press, one of the world's largest, along with its ultra-large forging technology.

Units 5 and 6 at the Laiyang plant will use China's CAP1400 reactor design, a next-generation nuclear reactor with a capacity of 1,400 megawatts.

The latest order follows the company's contract last year to supply forged components for steam generators at Laiyang units 3 and 4.

The company said the consecutive awards demonstrate continued confidence in its manufacturing technology and product quality in the Chinese nuclear market.

Doosan Enerbility also said its previous experience supplying forged components for the Haiyang AP1000 nuclear power project contributed to the latest contract win by demonstrating its ability to meet quality and delivery requirements.

The company said it also plans to expand cooperation with China's nuclear sector as the country continues building new reactors under its long-term nuclear energy expansion strategy.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.