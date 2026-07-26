LIG D&A's Korean War veterans tribute exhibition draws 30,000 visitors

A photo exhibition paying tribute to Korean War veterans held by LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) to mark its 50th anniversary drew 30,000 visitors during its five-week run at the War Memorial of Korea, which concluded on Sunday, the company said.

The exhibition, titled "LIG D&A 50th Anniversary Photographic Tribute to Korean War Veterans," was originally scheduled to run until July 12, but was extended for two weeks following strong public response.

Held under the theme "Remember, Respect, Reconnect," the exhibition showcased portraits of veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War, alongside photographs highlighting LIG D&A's long-standing support for veterans, conveying a message to remember their sacrifice, respect their noble devotion and carry the legacy of peace forward to future generations.

One of the exhibition's highlights came on July 9, when nine Korean War veterans visited the gallery to view portraits of themselves and their fellow servicemen. They also read handwritten messages of gratitude left by visitors, many expressing appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

"We're deeply grateful that people still remember us through these photographs," one veteran said. "It also fills us with pride that a company developing advanced defense systems to protect Korea organized this exhibition."

The exhibition also welcomed the Kagnew Choir, a group of 35 descendants of Ethiopian Korean War veterans, on June 30, reinforcing its "Remember, Respect, Reconnect" message by linking the legacy of the Korean War across generations and national borders.

The exhibition brought together the works of Rami Hyun, founder of the Project Soldier initiative documenting Korean War veterans around the world, and Paris-based photographer Shin Jung-hwan. Hyun photographed veterans in Korea and overseas, while Shin captured veterans in France, the United Kingdom and Turkey. Some of Shin's photographs were printed on traditional Korean hanji paper as a gesture of respect for their service.

Beyond the photographs, the exhibition highlighted LIG D&A's long-standing efforts to honor Korean War veterans. Since 2011, the company has visited surviving U.N. veterans in countries including Colombia, the Philippines, Thailand, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ethiopia and New Zealand to express its gratitude for their service. It also partners with Korea's national cemeteries, supports rehabilitation programs for veterans and sponsors memorial events honoring fallen service members.

"Marking our 50th anniversary by honoring the heroes who made today's Republic of Korea possible has been especially meaningful," LIG D&A CEO Shin Ik-hyun said. "We hope the exhibition encouraged more people to remember their sacrifice, respect their devotion and carry the legacy of peace forward to future generations."







