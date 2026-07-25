Top Korean biz chiefs meet with Nvidia, global tech leaders

SAN FRANCISCO — Chiefs of Korean tech giants, such as Samsung Electronics, met with Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvida, Friday, to discuss cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and other fields.

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Lee Hae-jin, founder of South Korea's top portal operator Naver, visited Nvidia's headquarters to meet Huang, according to the companies.

Details of each meeting were not immediately unveiled, but they are presumed to have discussed their cooperation and investment plans between Nvidia and Korean companies.

On Thursday, Huang also met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to expand their business cooperation.

The Korean business leaders are accompanying President Lee Jae Myung, who was visiting to promote the country's AI vision and business cooperation with global Big Tech firms, on his way to South America.

They also attended a Korean government-backed summit meeting with leaders of global big tech firms, such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Broadcom CEO Hock Tan.

The meetings came after Huang visited Korea in June and met with top executives from Korean companies in AI-related industries, such as Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Group and Naver.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the world's two largest memory chipmakers, are key suppliers to Nvidia and other AI companies, while Hyundai Motor Group has expanded its presence in physical AI through its robotics subsidiary, Boston Dynamics.

During a meeting with President Lee, Huang unveiled a series of large cooperation projects with Korean tech firms, including a $500 billion business partnership with SK Group.

Huang also announced plans to jointly develop a self-driving Genesis sedan with Hyundai Motor Group and make a large-scale investment in internet portal Naver to help the company further expand its presence at home and abroad.

With SK hynix and Samsung Electronics in particular, Nvidia plans to sign partnerships on chip and memory design, Huang noted.