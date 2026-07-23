Team Naver, the official, company-wide moniker for Naver's collaborative organizational structure, is bringing the smart building technologies developed at its 1784 headquarters in Korea to a major commercial complex in Tokyo, marking the first external deployment of its robotics-based building operating system.

Naver said Tuesday that it will apply its smart building technology solutions to Tokyo Midtown Yaesu in partnership with NTT East and Mitsui Fudosan.

The 45-story mixed-use complex connected to Tokyo Station includes offices, retail facilities, a hotel, a bus terminal and an elementary school.

Team Naver will provide core technologies from 1784, including autonomous mobile robots, a cloud-based robot control system, digital twin technology and vision-based positioning solutions.

Mitsui Fudosan will operate robot delivery services at Tokyo Midtown Yaesu and manage integration with building facilities, while NTT East will oversee digital twin construction and maintenance of delivery robots.

The project marks the first commercial application of the smart building model that Team Naver has developed and operated at its 1784 headquarters.

The company said it optimized the technology so robot services can operate smoothly in conventional buildings without specialized infrastructure such as robot-only elevators or dedicated cloud systems.

The three companies will initially launch a cloud-based autonomous robot delivery service at Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, using operational data and experience accumulated through four years of robot services at 1784.

Team Naver said it has improved robot performance by analyzing real-world data, including sensor information, spatial data, optimal routes by time period and recurring operational issues.

The technologies being introduced include the indoor autonomous robot Rookie, the multirobot control system ARC brain, digital twin technology and ARC eye, a vision-based positioning system.

ARC brain functions as an orchestration platform that manages the movement and tasks of multiple robots while connecting them with building systems such as speed gates and elevators.

Team Naver, Mitsui Fudosan and NTT East said they plan to expand robot delivery services and explore additional physical artificial intelligence applications, including indoor augmented reality navigation and digital twin-based building management.

The project was led by Naver Cloud's Japan business development division and uses robotics and vision technologies developed by Naver Labs.

NTT East said it held a press briefing on Monday at Tokyo Midtown Yaesu to introduce the project, where the three companies demonstrated robot delivery and indoor augmented reality navigation services.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.